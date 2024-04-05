Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.48 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

