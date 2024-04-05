Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

