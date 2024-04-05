Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.82 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Acala Token has a market cap of $145.74 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014181 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00020992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,576.90 or 0.99833934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011268 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00125844 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

