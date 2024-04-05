Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.59. 147,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.