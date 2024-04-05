ABCMETA (META) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $461,466.69 and $0.31 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,197.91 or 1.00164842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00125508 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000461 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $18.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.