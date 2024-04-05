965 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

