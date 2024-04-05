9,554,765 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,554,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,142,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 56.3% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

