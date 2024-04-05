9,171 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,901,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,989,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

