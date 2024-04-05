89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.77% from the company’s current price.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.