7,773 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,220. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $56.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99.

