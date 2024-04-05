6,732 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.97. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11, a PEG ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

