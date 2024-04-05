6,683 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.44 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

