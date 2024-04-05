5,642 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.01. 1,157,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

