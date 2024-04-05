5,180 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.69. 291,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,395. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.