4,662 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

