45,655 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 924.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FDVV traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $44.96. 329,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,332. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.