421 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VGT stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.16. The company had a trading volume of 136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,316. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.