41,966 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 142,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,114. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

