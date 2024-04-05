3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $90.53. Approximately 955,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,189,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

