3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $36,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,407. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

