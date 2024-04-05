3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.70

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.34, with a volume of 1492659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.