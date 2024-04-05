2,736 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.99. 5,560,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,332,508. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.