2,397 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

