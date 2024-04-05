2,027 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,137. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

