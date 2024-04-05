182,185 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,650,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 1.2 %

ARES stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.83. 660,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,962. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,471,519.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,471,519.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,848 shares of company stock valued at $81,489,877. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.