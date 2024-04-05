180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Insider Buys $21,169.98 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) insider 180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,169.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,477.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

