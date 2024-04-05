15,759 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. 3M makes up 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.