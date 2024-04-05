14,290 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.37 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

