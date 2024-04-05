10,594 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

