Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

