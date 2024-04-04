Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.11

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 922503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

