Zacks Research Weighs in on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

