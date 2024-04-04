Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

