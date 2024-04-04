Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

