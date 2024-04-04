Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.20

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.20 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 63050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

