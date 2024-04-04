Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $0.50 at DA Davidson

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a sell rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.46. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 705,371 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

