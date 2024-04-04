WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DVY traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,511. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.