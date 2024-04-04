WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,500 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

