WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $277,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 452,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

