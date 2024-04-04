WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $255,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.93. 77,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

