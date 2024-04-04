WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.61

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 16105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

