WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.72

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 61820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,866,000 after acquiring an additional 876,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 292,303 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,320,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 151,714 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

