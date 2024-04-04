Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Trading Down 2.4%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $332.02 and last traded at $333.00. Approximately 14,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Winmark Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.18.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.27% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

