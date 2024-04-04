William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.