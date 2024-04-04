Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 179,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 886,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

