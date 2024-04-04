Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

