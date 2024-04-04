Wells Fargo & Company Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

