Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of KMX opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

