WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $836,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 283,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

