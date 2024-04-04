WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 9,381 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,241 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.