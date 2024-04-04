WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 9,381 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,241 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
